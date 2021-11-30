New Sandra Bullock film 'The Unforgivable' is set in Seattle and Snohomish

The Netflix drama also stars Viola Davis, Rob Morgan and Vincent D'Onofrio. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A new drama starring Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis is set in Western Washington.

"The Unforgivable" tells the story of Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving 20 years for an “unforgivable” crime. She embarks on an uncertain future – working difficult jobs and searching for housing – while also trying to find her long-lost little sister.

Bullock said she embraced the role.

"The whole theme of this movie is those who've been born into poverty don't have the resources and are often not seen, and your path is set. You don't have the benefits that let's say I did, by the luck of the draw. And once you know that, you can't unsee it,” she said. “People like this don't get movies made about them."

Economic disparity is part of the movie's landscape in a region that may look familiar.

It's set in Seattle and Snohomish, and the film team traveled to Washington State to make sure their version - shot in Canada - would be accurate.



“Then I stayed there on my own for a few days because I really wanted to see what it feels like,” said director Nora Fingscheidt. "Seattle is basically - the Pacific Northwest is almost a character in the film."



The other characters are played by an all-star cast, including Davis and Vincent D’Onofrio.