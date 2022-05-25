New rom com was co-written and produced by filmmaker from Bellevue

"A Perfect Pairing" is now streaming on Netflix. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In the mood for a rom-com?

“A Perfect Pairing" was co-written and produced by Elizabeth Hackett, who was born and raised in Bellevue.

It's the latest film to stream in Netflix’s growing vault of romantic comedies.

Set in Australia, the movie follows an American importer (played by actress and singer Victoria Justice) who travels Down Under to secure a deal with a family winery.

There, she meets a rancher named Max (played by Australian actor Adam Demos) and their differences bring them together.

The film is full of physical comedy, good wine, and Australian slang.

The cast also includes some cute animals — in particular, a sheep named after a famous entertainer: “Baaa-bra Streisand.”

Justice said she thoroughly appreciated the punny humor.



“If I get a dog that's scruffy, I came up with the perfect name: Shia LaScruff,” she said. “It's a play on Shia LaBeouf, it's a scruffy dog, get it? Shia LaScruff.”

Demos added, “It's going to be great! Practical, not so much, if you're in a hurry. But, I get it."