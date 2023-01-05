New restaurant in Shelton supports survivors of abuse and trauma

Delphia Brewton, owner of Blessings Restaurant, is a domestic violence survivor and chef who wants to help other women in need. #k5evening

SHELTON, Wash. — A new restaurant in Shelton is designed to help survivors of domestic violence.

Blessings (From My Heart To Your Table) is owned by Delphia Brewton, who has run a Tacoma-based catering company by the same name for more than a decade. During that time, she won a grant from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation and raised money for survivors during a 2021 fundraiser with help from gospel singer CiCi Winans.

The Mason County restaurant is Brewton’s next step in providing opportunities for women in need.

"I believe I'm on assignment here and I'm answering the call,” she said.

In addition to donating money to the cause, Brewton also specifically employs survivors of domestic violence, abuse, and trauma.

"That's important because I am a survivor of 14 years. It was October 23rd that I almost lost my life at the hands of my ex-husband,” she said. "I got up from that moment and the lights went on, 'I have to help other women who are suffering like this.’”

She uniquely understands getting out and starting over is complicated.

Many of her catering employees have transportation barriers and find it difficult to commute to Shelton, so Brewton is cooking for customers by herself most days. But she hopes survivors in Shelton and greater Mason County learn about her mission.

"This company is here for you. This was literally placed for you,” she said, addressing survivors directly. “I'm willing and able to help you if you're willing and able to receive. We will not only give you employment, but we also wrap you around with support."

The restaurant specializes in Cajun and Creole cuisine with dishes like seafood gumbo, étouffée and beignets. Brewton also features a robust zero-proof beverage menu – she doesn’t drink alcohol and wants the restaurant to reflect her.

“It's amazing to be here, and I'm excited to help this community and help build the economy for these women,” she said. "I'm excited for the future."