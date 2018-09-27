Seattle — Patagōn is a brand new restaurant in downtown Seattle that features Argentine cuisine and a menu they describe as 'grill forward'. Located on the ground floor of The Charter Hotel Seattle, this place is both inviting and fun. The open flame grill takes center stage here, the leaping flames tended by grillmasters known as asadores in Spanish.

The open flame grill takes center stage at Patagōn

Erickson, Anne

Cocktails all feature flavors from South America like yerbe mate and tajin rims. One of the cocktail specialties is an over-the-top take on an Old Fashioned called The Mouth of Florian. It's served in a glass case filled with applewood smoke. Yes it's quite dramatic. Kind of like bringing a Maker's Mark campfire to the table.

The Eye of Florian - a drink that will wreathe the whole table in smoky splendor

Erickson, Anne

Another feature -- low ABV and spirit free cocktails, like the Garden Tonic (Seedlip garden, grapefruit, rosewater, tonic) for people who want a drink with lunch, and a productive afternoon back in the office.

Executive Chef Brandon Cathey's menu is a carnivore's dream come true. From the fire came a sous vide short rib braised with house made chimichurri, a whopping 32 ounce grilled gaucho rib eye, and just to make us feel better, a salad of PNW greens with smoked green olives and avocado dressing. The generous cuts of beef are meant to be shared. And so is Patagōn's warm hospitality.

Flame cooked meat meant to be a shared is a feature of this new Seattle restaurant

Erickson, Anne

Patagōn 1610 2nd Ave Seattle (206) 256-7520

