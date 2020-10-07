New Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Muskox calf now has a name

The name was one of four people could pick from online voting.

TACOMA, Wash. — One of the newest residents at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma finally has a name.

They revealed exclusively to Evening's Saint Brayn that the name of the new Muskox calf born there in early June would be called, Trebek, after the long-time game show host Alex Trebek. Trebek considers the muskox his 'spirit animal.'

The name was one of four fans of the zoo got to vote for online.

You can visit Trebek and his mama, Charlotte at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium which reopened under Phase 2 of Washington state’s Safe Start plan.