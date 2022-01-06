New food tour explores thriving culinary scene in Seattle's South Lake Union

The two hour chef guided experience offers tasty samples and rich stories from six spots in SLU. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood is known for it's thriving tech scene. But in the shadow of the iconic Amazon Spheres, the food scene is just as impressive.

It's where Andrew Rubenstein still makes bagels the old-fashioned way.

"We're going to keep doing them by hand as long as we can," Rubenstein shared. "It's a process that's like a dance."

The two-hour experience takes you to six different places; and along with tasting samples, you hear the stories behind them.

"You're with a chef guide. Everyone on the team comes from a culinary background," shared Liz Philpot, the founder of Eat Seattle.

Philpot created this tour after successfully launching a similar program in Pike Place Market.

She said this tour has a more ethnic flair. The stops include Marination, a Hawaiian-Korean fusion restaurant, and Mamnoon Street, which serves middle eastern cuisine.