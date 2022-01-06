New food tour explores thriving culinary scene in Seattle's South Lake Union

SEATTLE — Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood is known for it's thriving tech scene. But in the shadow of the iconic Amazon Spheres, the food scene is just as impressive.
It's where Andrew Rubenstein still makes bagels the old-fashioned way.
"We're going to keep doing them by hand as long as we can," Rubenstein shared. "It's a process that's like a dance."
Rubenstein Bagels is one stop on the all-new Street Food Tour of South Lake Union.
The two-hour experience takes you to six different places; and along with tasting samples, you hear the stories behind them.
"You're with a chef guide. Everyone on the team comes from a culinary background," shared Liz Philpot, the founder of Eat Seattle.
Philpot created this tour after successfully launching a similar program in Pike Place Market.
She said this tour has a more ethnic flair. The stops include Marination, a Hawaiian-Korean fusion restaurant, and Mamnoon Street, which serves middle eastern cuisine.
Maono Fried Chicken is also among the stops, as well as local favorites Jack's Barbeque, and Rachel's Ginger Beer.
Whether you're new in town or a longtime local, the tour will show you a different side to the neighborhood with a techie reputation; one that offers care and comfort through a myriad of culinary creations.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.