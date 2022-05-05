New film starring Seattle actress highlights the life of President Jimmy Carter's mother

"Miss Lillian: More Than A President's Mother" premieres in Ballard on May 9. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A new movie premiering in Seattle on Monday features a former U.S. President and a local stage actress.

"Miss Lillian: More Than A President's Mother" is a documentary about the life of President Jimmy Carter's mother.

Carol Swarbrick, who hails from the Olympic Peninsula and has starred in shows at the 5th Avenue Theatre, portrays Lillian on-screen. The film is based on a one-woman play she co-wrote with her husband, Jim Dries.

Of Lillian, Swarbrick writes, “Attention should be paid to this Southern lady, who worked for equality all her life. She celebrated her 70th birthday serving in the Peace Corps in India as a nurse treating lepers. She ‘shot from the hip’ and loved each of her four children with all of her might!”

The film also includes interviews with Jimmy Carter, his wife and First Lady Rosalynn, journalist Sam Donaldson, and other recognizable figures.

“Miss Lillian: More Than A President's Mother” premieres at the Majestic Bay Theater in Ballard Monday, May 9. Space is limited but a seat can be reserved by request.