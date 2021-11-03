New exhibits showcase blended heritages at National Nordic Museum

'Paper Dialogues' and 'M(other) Tongues' officially open November 4

SEATTLE — Two new exhibits at the National Nordic Museum illustrate the similarities and beauty of cultural intersections.

"We really are focusing on the multicultural aspect of Nordic culture in both of these exhibitions, looking for places of connection with other cultures,” said Executive Director Eric Nelson.

Paper Dialogues: The Dragon and Our Stories is a collaboration between two paper cutting artists: Bit Vejle from Denmark and Xiaoguang Qiao from China.

They relied on translators to communicate - but the art represents the universal language of the intricate art form. They focused on one symbol hold deep meaning to both cultures - the dragon.

One gallery over, M(other) Tongues: Bodhild and Las Hermanas Iglesias showcases the work of Norwegian-born Bodhild Brendryen Iglesias and her daughters Janelle and Lisa Iglesias. They’re known as "Las Hermanas Iglesias," Spanish for The Iglesias Sisters, because their father is Dominican.



The hand-knit and woven pieces are a celebration of their blended heritage, cultural intersections and family traditions.



"This is a museum for everyone and we're here to share that culture and again, making sure exhibitions are appealing to people of all backgrounds,” Nelson said. "Kind of the intersection between our culture, my culture, your culture, and folks from other places. And again, I really hope it inspires a dialogue in that direction."