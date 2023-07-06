New exhibit at MOHAI celebrates 25 years of emerging Northwest artists

"The Neddy Awards were created 25 years ago to recognize the very best visual artists in Seattle,” said Leonard Garfield, executive director of MOHAI. “They honor artist Ned Behnke who passed away, but left a legacy of being a great teacher, a great companion to artists, and of course a great artist himself."



The exhibit is especially interesting from a historical perspective because when the artists won their Neddy awards, most were just emerging on the scene. Some have become legendary and important artists working in Seattle today.



"If you want a quick look at the whole history of the last quarter century in art, in this incredibly creative community, this exhibit really does that,” Garfield said. “It delivers amazing art, across 25 years, in a really enjoyable exhibit. So I think people are going to really enjoy it and they're going to understand much better what makes this region so creative and so special."