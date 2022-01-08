New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine

Edmonds-based practitioner says applying seeds to the ear can help with issues like digestion, headaches and stress. #k5evening

EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds.

Trina Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding.

"I love to say you can look good and feel good,” she said.

Ear seeds are affixed to a person’s ear to act like tiny acupressure devices, stimulating pressure points that correspond with other parts of the body. People use them for help with things like weight loss, insomnia, anxiety, and pain.



"You name it — if your body can help itself and you don't need medical attention, ear seeds can help with it,” Hartman said.



They're known as ear seeds because actual vaccaria plant seeds are often used. They can also be made from ceramic or metal, and Hartman offers Swarovski crystals or 24 karat gold-plated versions. They’re secured with an adhesive and last for three to five days.

Hartman said she doesn’t just apply them to clients — she uses them herself and believes in their efficacy.

"Acupressure has been around for thousands of years,” she said. "The map of your body on the ear was created by Dr. Paul Nogier and he was a French neurologist who came up with the map in the '50s."



DIY kits are a popular option but Hartman recommends seeing a licensed practitioner for at least one visit.



"It's really hard to do it on yourself — even knowing what I’m doing, it's really hard to do it on myself, so if I had the ability and was looking for some assistance, I would absolutely go to a professional,” she said.

Hartman also said some people with sensitive skin may feel discomfort and should simply remove the ear seeds early.