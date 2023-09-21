A new documentary captures 40 years of Tacoma Dome memories

The Tacoma icon first opened its doors in 1983. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — At Foster's Creative in Tacoma, they pride themselves on producing projects that connect the community. So when city officials chose them to create a documentary on the 40th anniversary of the Tacoma Dome, they were ready for the challenge.



"The goal for it was to create something that was first and foremost something meaningful. Something built on the legacy of the Tacoma Dome," said Bryson Foster, owner of Foster’s Creative.

"Our team took it very, very seriously. Many late nights. Many orders of pizza. Possibly some Rainer beer,” joked Foster.

All their work has cumulated into the documentary, “It's The Dome: Now & Forever"

"The actual building is owned by the citizens of Tacoma and came together because of a movement of people who wanted to put Tacoma on the map with something iconic," Foster said.

Though it was completed in the spring of 1983, the Tacoma Dome remains the largest indoor venue in Washington State.

"And I think that makes Tacomans excited, especially in the light of the Kingdome no longer existing. And it's so Tacoma to go, yeah that's right: the dome is still here," Foster said.

From graduations to sporting events, the Tacoma Dome has played host to millions of visitors over its four decades. But for most, it was music that drew them here.

"A lot of people may not know that the very first rock concert at the Tacoma Dome was a little-known gentleman called, David Bowie," Foster said sarcastically.

But at the heart of the documentary are the stories that people shared about their experiences inside.

"We felt the most important way to do it is to engage with the community and get a chance to create a video and a film, that felt like a tapestry of so many stories and experiences, with some history, this film reflects what the dome means to Tacoma," said Foster. "No doubt, the biggest challenge of the project, is you can't fit all these stories, all this background, into a 30-minute film. It needs to be a 10-part Netflix series to really do it justice."



It may been built for economic reasons, but for the locals, the Tacoma Dome holds an emotional connection as well.



"When you live in Tacoma and call Tacoma home, you're going down I-5, the first thing you see is the Tacoma Dome. And the Tacoma Dome lets you know that you're home."