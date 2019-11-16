SEATTLE — When you walk through the doors at New Century Tea Gallery, it's like walking into China.

Grace Li and her husband Dafe have owned the place since 1999.

"All the teas come from China," Grace said. Teas are available for customers to purchase by the pound -- and taste for FREE.

Over a dozen unique varieties line the walls. One loose-leaf on the top shelf is $300 per pound. The oldest tea they stock is 27 years old. A common tea from Pe'ur in southwest China helps with digestive issues. But Grace can also recommend green teas if you'd prefer to keep it traditional.

For an authentic tea tasting experience, New Century Tea Gallery is the place to go.

New Century Tea Gallery | Open daily till 6:30pm

