Never-before-seen footage takes flight in Tukwila

The Museum of Flight is putting rare historical films online for all to see, including home movies of Boeing’s founder cutting loose at a wild party. #k5evening

TUKWILA, Wash. — From flying cars to test pilot stars, a treasure trove of Northwest aviation history awaits.

“A lot of it is, really, never-before-seen footage,” said Museum of Flight archivist Nicole Davis.

Davis oversees a vast collection of images and artifacts.

“One of the staff favorites was some footage of the Associated Women Pilots of Boeing Field, from the 1940s,” she said.

There’s other historic footage of Seattle’s first municipal airport, including its 1928 dedication ceremony. The collection also contains rare aerial footage from China and Alaska in the 1930s and 40s. Many films were donated by industry and military insiders.

“It just comes from the community,” Davis said.

There's some of the earliest known footage of Boeing executives at work, meeting with US Army officials more than 100 years ago.

“The beginnings of this giant industry,” she said.

They've even uncovered footage of Bill Boeing, himself, relaxing at what appears to be a really great party around 1930. The founder is "flying high," dancing up a storm while wearing a costume.

“Just chatting and having fun and being regular people,” Davis said.

Other dramatic images capture the attack on Pearl Harbor from the point of view of island residents, and the view from on board a World War II bombing run over Europe. But the archives also contain moments of whimsey and innovation, including Longview, Washington inventor Molt Taylor’s Aerocar.

“Small, compact car that had wings that you can detach,” Davis said.

One home movie captured history, with images of the surprise barrel roll that Boeing test pilot Tex Johnston sprung on an unsuspecting Seafair crowd in 1955.

“He wasn’t supposed to do it and hadn’t told anybody,” Davis said.

The unauthorized aerobatics proved the agility of the company’s newest jet airliner and caught Johnston a gentle reprimand from his boss.

“He knew the plane could handle it and wanted to demonstrate its capabilities,” Davis said. “The film footage really brings things to life and takes you back. I think it can bring history alive.”