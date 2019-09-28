SEATTLE — The new Netflix series The Politician is one of Fall's most anticipated shows.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the cast includes Academy Award and Golden Globe winners, a Broadway phenom, and first-time screen actors.

We asked four of the stars four questions:

1. Was there a moment you had to pinch yourself on-set?

LAURA DREYFUSS: "It was the first day for me and we were filming in this amazing mansion in Los Angeles, it's a landmark building. We were in a pool and it was just so grand.”

LUCY BOYNTON: "Just being in that environment and saying, ‘I don't know how to do the Ryan Murphy thing!’ That's so intimidating, knowing what that entity is and trying to lift yourself to it."

2. If you were elected to office, what pet peeve would toy work to eradicate?

LAURA DREYFUSS: “When people jog in place at stoplights.”

DAVID CORENSWET: “Heck yeah."

3. Which of you is the most electable in real life?

LAURA DREYFUSS: "I think that David's the most like his character. Because he's actually so kind and wonderful and sweet and he's not trying.”

RAHNE JONES: “And when he smiles…”

DAVID CORENSWET: “Please stop!”

RAHNE JONES: “Look at those dimples, get out of here!”

LAURA DREYFUSS: “He's got my vote."

4. What's the best way to watch The Politician?

DAVID CORENSWET: "We're really excited for everyone to see it because it was so much fun to watch. We got together and binged it in one night.”

LUCY BOYNTON: “We wanted more.”

Season Two of The Politician is already in the works. Season One is currently streaming on Netflix.

