'It was exciting, stressful and crazy': Life of local floral designer on Love Is Blind wedding finale

NORTH BEND, Wash. — If you think what happened in front of the cameras on the wedding finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind was dramatic, Stephanie Wall says you should hear what happened behind the scenes.

"It was very exciting and stressful and crazy," she said.

Wall is a one-woman operation, running Cosmic Lilly Design out of a garage in North Bend. Last year, Love Is Blind producers hired her to do all the floral arrangements for the wedding finale, which was shot over Mother's Day weekend at nearby North Fork Farm.

"And I go, 'Okay, so next year?' She goes 'No. This year. Like a couple of weeks from now?'" Wall described.

She had just a week and a half to prepare for the biggest project she's ever tackled: five weddings in a single weekend. There was no time to panic. She called upon friends and family.

"I hand drew every arrangement and made a recipe for everything because I wanted to be able to hand that to my other designers and be like 'Okay, go,'" Wall said.

One wedding was canceled but the other four ceremonies went on. Every wedding had a different color palette and a different vibe. Artificial cherry blossoms provided the backdrop to Chelsea and Kwame's wedding

"We all know Chelsea loves pink so everything was based around that passion," Wall said.

Tiffany and Brett wanted to be surrounded by white and green.

"There were hydrangeas, ranunculus, snaps, delphinium, and calla lillies," she said.

For Micah and Paul, the only couple not to marry at the altar, there were flowers symbolizing eternal love.

"I ordered 300 bunches of baby's breath, which is crazy," Wall said,

Finally, for Bliss and Zack, Wall designed a cascade of cool colors.

"That was my brainchild," she said. "In person that looked like a Monet painting. It was to die for."

For nearly a year Wall had to wait to see her work streaming on the popular show.

"I screamed a couple of times," she laughed. "It was just so cool to see your hard work and your visions on TV, especially for someone like me who's never done that before."

Wall has never been afraid of having lots of color in her floral designs. And she said, if given the chance to work on Love is Blind again, she'd jump right in.