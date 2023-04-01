x
Cast of Netflix hit 'Ginny & Georgia' talks season two

The edgy comedy about a young mother and her teenage daughter was number one when it premiered on the streaming service last year. #k5evening

SEATTLE — This week marks the return of one of Netflix's most popular series: "Ginny & Georgia."

Nearly 60 million households tuned in for the debut season of the edgy, soap opera-like comedy about a young mother and her teenage daughter.

Being number one on the streaming service had an immediate impact on the cast’s lives.

“I don't go to the mall as much,” joked Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny. “Even if I have to take an extra hour to make sure I look presentable when I leave the house, I know that it's worth it if I run into someone who loves the show because it means so much to them."

Netflix describes the show as “'90210' meets 'The Gilmore Girls,'” but Brianne Howey (who plays Georgia) thinks season two should expand the comparisons.

"I almost want to say 'Ozark?'” she said, laughing. “Look, the stakes are very high. Secrets are exposed."

"GINNY & GEORGIA" (L to R) ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY and SARA WAISGLASS as MAXINE in episode 105 of "GINNY & GEORGIA" Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Sara Waisglass co-stars as Ginny's best frenemy Max — twin sister to Marcus, played by Australian actor Felix Mallard.

"When people recognize I'm not American, it's always a bit of a delight,” he said. “I work really hard on my accent and I'm stoked that people are surprised. It's the best compliment ever.”

Waisglass said they were perfectly cast as twins.

“I think we've had that rapport from the beginning,"  she said. "I think we've made fun of each other and giggled a lot together, which I think siblings do."

Storylines in season two vary, from high school crushes to self-harm and homicide.

"Ginny & Georgia" debuts on Netflix Jan. 5.

