Watch Daniel Radcliffe and Ellie Kemper choose their own interview questions

They star in the new Netflix interactive special 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend'

Remember "choose your own adventure" books from the 1980's?

A movie equivalent starts streaming on Netflix tomorrow: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend.

Viewers can actually select choices for the characters using their remotes.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb interviewed stars Ellie Kemper and Daniel Radcliffe via Zoom.

HOLCOMB: "I have to tell you this was such a blast watching this with my whole family. We were all making choices."

KEMPER: "Thanks for watching with your family! I hope everybody enjoyed it."



HOLCOMB: “They did. And in the spirit of the movie, I wanted to give you choices about which questions I ask you.”

RADCLIFFE: “Oh wow, okay - that's cool!"

HOLCOMB: "Script, or singing?”

RADCLIFFE: “Singing, let's find out what that is."

HOLCOMB: "You have to do karaoke in front of a thousand people, which song do you choose?”

RADCLIFFE: “Okay, am I on my own doing karaoke or do I have my girlfriend doing karaoke with me?”

HOLCOMB: “I feel like I'll leave that choice up to you because I do love a good karaoke duet.”

RADCLIFFE (to his girlfriend off-camera): “Okay, it's hypothetical, you're not going to be made to do karaoke, don't worry - she just looked very frightened off-camera for a second. What was the Celine Dion song we sang? It's All Coming Back To Me Now, we did a very good version of It's All Coming Back To Me Now the last time we did karaoke, so I feel like 1,000 people would bust that out."



KEMPER: "I guess it would have to be Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid.” (laughs)



HOLCOMB: "Do you want a take-back or a do-over question?”

KEMPER: “Take back!"

HOLCOMB: "What is something that you miss doing that is hard to do now because you have a famous face and people are going to recognize you?"



RADCLIFFE: "I probably don't go to as much live music as I would if I was not me."



KEMPER: "I guess on the subway, which now feels like a universe ago when everybody rode the subway to work all of the time, I feel like sometimes it's tricky to just be in a bad mood on the subway because people might recognize you and then you're pointed out for not smiling."



HOLCOMB: "Next question, would you like to it be LOL or NBD?”

KEMPER: “Oh, LOL.”

HOLCOMB: “Which member of the cast made it hardest to get through a scene without cracking up?”

KEMPER: “Always Tituss (Burgess.)”



HOLCOMB: "Would you like your next question to come from me or my 11-year-old daughter?”

RADCLIFFE: “I'm so sorry, I'm going to have to pick your 11-year-old daughter."

HOLCOMB: "This is Mae.”

RADCLIFFE: “Hey Mae!”

MAE: “Hi. Do you do a better American accent or does Ellie do a better British accent?"

RADCLIFFE: "I'm going to with - out of a sense of modesty, because I can always work on my American accent - I'm going to go with Ellie."



KEMPER: "Yay! Hi!"

MAE: "What was it like having to shoot all the different clips for when somebody chose something?”

KEMPER: “It was very confusing, and I hate to say this because I feel like my brain should be able to handle it, but it can't. It was a little bit tricky! But I think the end result is very cool. It is a lot of fun to be in control of where these characters are going."



RADCLIFFE: "Thank you for that question format, that was really fun.”

HOLCOMB: “Thanks Daniel, take care stay safe.”