The nerdiest shop in Bellingham welcomes everyone

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A small shop in Bellingham offers a big window into the imagination of Mo Green.



"I wanted to create a store that I always wanted and have never really seen,” she said.

Mo’s Parlor has been called the “nerdiest place in town,” and that’s a point of pride for Green.

"I used to get in fights when I was a kid about that, and now I'm like a professional nerd," she said. "And that's fantastic!”

Her lifelong interest in anime, and more recent hobbies of cosplay and handmaking beauty products, informed the eclectic products stocking her shelves.



“There are a lot of things in here from other POC and queer vendors that are local,” Green said. "Stickers, wallets, key fobs, purses, jewelry, so much jewelry. Stuff for your animals, I've got puppy cake mix.”

That last item is a favorite of the shop dog, named Faye Valentine.



"She checks on all the customers and she is definitely the most popular item in the store," Green said.

For gamers, she hand-built two arcades where customers can play an array of old school Nintendo games for free.

The shop also showcases Green’s other love: cosplay.



"Being able to become the characters I love the most is one of my favorite things,” she said.

Green has traveled the world for cosplay conventions and taught herself how to foamsmith and create costumes from scratch.



The hobby eventually morphed into a paying side job. Green builds for others and teaches cosplay to those who want to learn.

"I really love seeing people cosplay for the first time, the transition from 'I don't know if this is going to work,' to 'oh my god it's working,' to 'look at me,’” she said. "I just want to make cosplaying as easy as I can for other people. Also, being a thick girl, it was always so hard finding pieces that fit. It just feels good. It's really empowering, too, and it kind of gives you a break from reality for a little bit."

At her shop, reality is whatever customers want it to be. Just remember to heed the sign at the front of the store: “Good Vibes Only.”

"I try and make sure everyone feels welcome here, for sure,” Green said.