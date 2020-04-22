As we adjust to the current COVID-19 pandemic, people around the country are doing their best to keep their communities smiling. From musicians to teachers to brewery owners -- check out these inspiring stories of 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' around Western Washington.

1. Front Porch Serenades in Tacoma

Musician Jim Fleck has been playing gigs around the area for over 30 years. Now, he's covering Billy Joel, The Beatles and more from his front porch.

READ MORE: Sidewalk serenades in Tacoma neighborhood

2. Kindness in Snohomish and Seattle

New Day Northwest rounds-up 4 acts of kindness in Snohomish and Seattle -- including a 95th birthday car parade, the meal services for seniors, the Bellevue start-up Trilogia making thousands of masks for healthcare workers, and the Seattle restaurant delivering meals to healthcare workers.

READ MORE: These inspirational acts of kindness by Washingtonians will give your heart a pick-me-up

3. "You Are Not Alone" Beer

Reuben’s Brews is producing a new hazy IPA and donating 100% of the profits to Big Table, an organization that helps food and beverage workers who lost jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Buy a beer, help a Washington worker who's out of a job

4. Porch Portraits in Olympia

Meet the Olympia photographer who photographed her Olympia neighbors from a safe social distance.

READ MORE: Porch photography: local families pose during pandemic

5. Bike Shout Outs in Tacoma

Laid off and frustrated, Matthew Fleming started a new business that keeps him busier than ever: Tacoma Shout Outs.

READ MORE: Meet the yelling bike messenger spreading smiles across Tacoma

6. Tiny Boat Sessions on Puget Sound

As an endurance rower, Jordan Hanssen is using his boat to boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic. He and his rowboat provided a stage for musicians with appropriate social distancing.

READ MORE: Transatlantic rower calms turbulence with music

7. Signs of Support around Western Washington

On storefront windows and boarded-up doorways, you'll see the signs of our time. Signs of distress and signs of trouble. But look a little closer for signs of hope, and light, and life.

