Neighborhood farmers markets celebrate 30 years in Seattle

SEATTLE — August marks the 30th anniversary of a ubiquitous part of Seattle life: Neighborhood Farmers Markets.

It’s an especially meaningful milestone for Chris Curtis.

"People come up to me all the time and say, 'Can you imagine Seattle without its farmers markets?' And I have to say, 'No I can't.' Maybe I'm not the right person to ask, but no, I can't,” Curtis said.

Curtis founded the first market in 1993, with help from a small group of volunteers.

They based the idea on a California model that put farmers first and spent a year and a half researching and working with the city before opening in the University District. There were 22 vendors, and 17 of them were farmers.

"We all love craft shows and street fairs and flea markets, but this was going to be about fresh food and farmers,” Curtis said. "I wanted 500 shoppers. I thought, if 500 shoppers show up, we've got it made. Well, 800 shoppers showed up. So we were thrilled."

At the heart of each market are the farmers who drive in from across the state to sell their bounty.

Carmela and Jim Cook own Little Wing Farm in Chelan and have been vendors since the early 2000's.

“The drive is long, but when we get here we're like 'Oh!' because everyone's so happy to be here,” Carmela said. "It makes all the hard work worthwhile."

Over the years, transactions have become more than commerce. The Cooks know their customers by name and develop lasting relationships.

"I think I’ve known (one little girl) for 15 years now and she makes me all kinds of fun things to put on my boxes, so it's fun to watch the kids grow up,” Carmela said.

The markets have also helped launch dozens of small businesses that now also operate brick and mortar shops.

The secret to decades of success?

"Farmers markets are so special, and they're not really like anything else we do when we shop for food,” Curtis said. "It's neighbors meeting neighbors here. They slow down a little. They take time to smell the basil together."

From humble beginnings to becoming part of Seattle's very identity, farmers markets have a legacy of nourishment - in every meaning of the word.