PORT TOWNSEND, Wash — Port Townsend is a magical, historic city. A brief walk through the historic district will show you beautiful Victorian buildings, proud boats in the harbor and local restaurants waiting for guests.

"Though we're small, we're mighty," Windermere Real Estate Agent Michelle Sandoval says. "We live large."

There are so many spots to visit in Port Townsend, it would be impossible to list them all in one story. But here's a few to check out when you're in town:

Pane d'Amore's waterfront baguette, sold only at their waterfront Port Townsend location.

KING 5

If you're a carboholic- or someone who just appreciates delicious pastries- head to Pane d'Amore Artisan Bakery at the Port Townsend waterfront. Pane d'Amore has two locations in Port Townsend, but this new location at the waterfront puts you right next to so many other great spots, along with some wonderful views.

Michelle Sandoval's favorite are their scones, while the Waterfront Baguette is a popular bread option. They only make it at their waterfront location, so be sure to snag a baguette while you're there. It's the perfect place to fuel up for the day.

Pane d'Amore Artisan Bakery (Waterfront) | 2319 Washington St, Port Townsend

Fort Worden features historic homes that visitors can stay in.

king 5

When you're ready for some exercise, history and art, head to Fort Worden Historical State Park.

"It's the only state park that is fully engulfed by city limits, so it's a wonderful amenity for the locals," Sandoval says.

Fort Worden is a 432-acre park with miles of saltwater shoreline and a variety of activities and structures. From restaurants to the Port Townsend School of the Arts to historic military homes that you can actually rent for the night!

This is a park filled with history, and also a great place to stay the night if you have a group.

Fort Worden | 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend

The Pourhouse is the closest thing to a beach bar Port Townsend has.

KING 5

To wrap up the day, you'll want to head back to the waterfront, down to the Pourhouse. This taproom is the closest thing you'll get to a beach bar in Washington, most likely. It's right on the water, and perfect for hours of relaxing in the sun or sitting near the fire pit.

If you're feeling extra generous, you can ring the giant bell right next to the inside bar, and buy the room a pint. We don't recommend ringing the bell unless you're really ready to treat everyone to a few brewskis!

Pourhouse | 2231 Washington St, Port Townsend

Again, there are so many places to visit in Port Townsend, it's hard to list them all in one story. There's also the historic Rose Theatre, if you want to catch a movie, or the amazing Abracadabra gift shop.

"What I like to say is, we're at the end of the world here," Sandoval says. "And that's what makes it so special."

