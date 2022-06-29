Need a quick mid-week meal? We've got a meat-free dinner for you - Makini's Kitchen

It's as fast as it is delicious. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Making a delicious mid-week meal quickly can be a challenge. But plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro is here to help! She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

“Chicken” Pasta Bake

INGREDIENTS

3 cups uncooked penne pasta

2 tablespoons oil

2 cups fresh gluten seitan* torn into ½-inch bites or

1/2 cup chopped tempeh bacon

2 tsp chopped garlic

2 cups chopped Roma tomatoes

2.5 cups marinara

1 cup cream

1/4 cup vegan Parmesan cheese divided (I like Follow Your Heart)

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 cups whole baby spinach leaves

1 ¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup Violife mozzarella or Colby cheese

Directions:

Bring a pot with salted water and some oil to a boil for the pasta add pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente. Rinse and drain pasta, toss with a tablespoon of oil and set aside

Heat a pot to med-high add in the seitan (or chopped oyster mushroom if you are using) cook for 2 minutes, add in the garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant and slightly golden add in bacon and chopped tomatoes, and cook for another 5 minutes or until tomatoes start to soften and break down into sauce

Heat a pot to med-high add in chopped oyster mushrooms cook for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown, add in the garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant and slightly golden add in bacon and chopped tomatoes, and cook for another 5 minutes or until tomatoes start to soften and break down into sauce. Add in the marinara and cream season with half of the Parmesan cheese, salt pepper, and 2 tablespoons of the parsley. Then add in spinach. Cook until spinach wilts. After the spinach wilts pour the entire mixture into a banking pan top with the cheese and put in the oven for 10 minutes until pasta bubbles in the middle. Remove from oven and top with remaining Parmesan and parsley. Serve with salad and garlic bread.