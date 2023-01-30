Stars of NBC's 'Quantum Leap' talk with Evening about the show

The show was just renewed for a second season. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Several TV shows are returning from their winter hiatus including NBC’s new/old hit, "Quantum Leap." Evening host Angela Poe Russell got to talk with two of the stars of the show, Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett. Here’s a transcript from their chat.

ANGELA: "How would you describe how the show connects its past, and respects it, and just brings us into the present?"

ERNIE: "Yeah, the wonderful thing about this show, and I think it's true of the original series as well, is it allows us to take a look at ourselves in a different time, you know, we stepped back in time, we think it was all the same, but we realized there were a lot of differences, things have changed even from the 80s up until now, and we get a chance to sort of see that. We also get a chance to sort of see from another perspective, we leap into other people's lives in crisis situations. And I think that's what we all share. And I think the show allows us a chance to have discussions about what if?"

ANGELA: “And Caitlin, I, when I watched the show, I had no idea this was your first professional gig like the first big TV show for real, for real? I don't believe it.”

CAITLIN: "I joined the military and I was in it for seven years. And it was a great experience, got my degree, and I was gonna go to law school like a real adult, like, wanting to have a real job. And somewhere along the way, I just couldn't shake the fact that I wanted to try for this thing. And I was in New York, and I got invited to audition for theater school. And it just, I just took a swing."

ANGELA: "I know a lot of people recognize you often as the original 'Ghostbuster'. What do you like about this particular show?”

ERINE: "Yeah, I love the fact that, and I will also throw 'Ghostbusters' in there, because it is something that families, I see older people with great grandkids and grandkids, everybody's finding something to get excited about, to laugh at to, to share and 'Quantum Leap' has that same, that same feel."

ANGELA: “Awesome. Well, thank you so much for spending time with me. We can't wait to see the new episode tonight and the rest of the season.”