Two naval air station Whidbey Island pilots to flyover Super Bowl

WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — Pilots Peggy Dente and Lyndsay Evans have flown countless training operations while based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. But their latest assignment will be witnessed by millions around the world.



"It's an honor to be selected to be a part of this historic event," Dente said.



Lieutenants Dente and Evans will be a part of a pre-game Super Bowl flyover commemorating 50 years of women flying in the US Navy.



"Back in 1973, the first women started flight training to become naval aviators. So now 50 years later, we are celebrating that legacy. And it's quite an honor to be a part of it and continue the legacy and road they've paved for us," Dente said. "On Friday, we're doing a full dress rehearsal with the stadium and everyone to be sure that we nail the timing and nail the formation because overall our mission here is to have an on-time flyover at the end of the national anthem."