Seattle catering company serves up Native-inspired BBQ

Native Soul Cuisine spotlights barbeque's origins alongside other delicious dishes. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Chef Jeremy Thunderbird is on a mission to spread the word about Native American contributions to the culinary world.

"We're either misrepresented or under-represented in a lot of ways," he said. "Food to me is a universal language, it's like a history book."

At his Seattle-based catering company Native Soul Cuisine, everything on the menu is Native American inspired.

Dishes include Navajo tacos, which uses traditional Native American fry bread, and smoked salmon mac and cheese. They also serve barbeque, typically with a jerk flavor — a nod to spices indigenous people used to preserve meat.

Adrian Miller, a culinary historian and author of the book "Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbeque", even says the word BBQ is itself of native origin. It first appeared in Spanish as "barbacoa."

"We've actually erased Native Americans from the BBQ story and that's what's happening now with African Americans," he explained.

The earliest depiction we've seen of barbeque dates back to the 1490s. Indigenous people in the Caribbean Islands were seen cooking fish, iguana and mixed vegetables on a raised platform of sticks over a slow fire. This has grown to become the BBQ we know today.

Jeremy takes pride in honoring that delicious history through his dishes.

"The most rewarding part is being able to offer a voice for Native American culture," he said. "When I was a kid, I didn't have very many Native American role models, so now I can become one."