One of nation's best pizzerias serves New Jersey-style pie in Seattle

SEATTLE — Looking for a taste of New Jersey pizza in the heart of Seattle?

Dino's Tomato Pie in the Capitol Hill neighborhood specializes in East Coast-style pizza.

It was recently named one of the best pizza joints in America by website "Trips To Discover.”

The eatery and bar are the creation of Brandon Pettit, who grew up in New Jersey. He also operates Delancey, an award-winning wood fired pizzeria in Ballard.

“Delancey was the pizza of my dreams, where this place was the pizza of my past and my childhood,” he said.

Dino’s resembles a movie set of a dive bar in New Jersey, by design. There are Formica table tops, water served in red plastic glasses, and a purposefully outdated-looking website.

For Pettit, it’s all a tribute to his childhood haunts.

“This is all the pizzerias I’d go to after school, or drive to with my friends in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut,” he said. “A lot of the good pizzerias (in Seattle) were really fancy, and a lot of the good pizzerias in New York were not fancy. And what I wanted to do with this place specifically was make it authentic to what people have on the East Coast.”

There's also a full bar with a variety of cocktails and zero-proof options.

But it's the pizza that brings in the crowds.

Dino’s makes everything from simple, traditional pies to one called "Mr. Pink,” made with vodka sauce.



You can also choose the shape of your pie — they come in 18" round New York-style or square Sicilian-style.

“We imported a lot of our staff, they’re also expats from the East Coast. People who understand the care that goes into pizza, because it’s just a special product and special food for a lot of people,” Pettit said. “We put a lot of care into making delicious pizza because we like eating delicious pizza.”

Future Dino's projects include a music club in the basement and Monday pasta night. For now, customers can enjoy pies Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight or later.

“The secret is that there isn’t any secret," Pettit said. "It’s just good, quality ingredients and care.”