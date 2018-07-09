An outdoor exhibition at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo allows visitors to come face to face with animals from across the world.

The 56 large-scale pictures are part of the National Geographic Photo Ark led by photographer Joel Sartore. The project aims to document every species living in the world's zoos and aquariums with intimate portraits. It also helps raise awareness and encourages conservation efforts for threatened and endangered animals.

"Showing people what these animals look like if you look them in the eye, that there's beauty and grace there," said Sartore. "There's a basic right to exist there in my opinion. All animals great and small are worth preserving."

An Oregon Silverspot Butterfly from Woodland Park Zoo. (photo: Joel Sartore)

Sartore recently visited Woodland park Zoo to capture the Oregon Silverspot Butterfly. The insect is listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

"We use black and white backgrounds to give all species an equal size and an equal say," said Sartore. "My goal as an educator is to get the public to care about butterflies as much as a great ape or a tiger."

The exhibition runs through October 7 at Woodland Park Zoo. You can also follow the National Geographic Photo Ark on Instagram.

