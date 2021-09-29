Happy National Coffee Day! Here are 8 unique places to sip in Western Washington

September 29 is National Coffee Day and we visited caffeinated destinations from Tacoma to Bellingham. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Want to raise a cup of joe to National Coffee Day? Here are eight independently-owned and diverse spots in Western Washington worth visiting.

Campfire Coffee, Tacoma

Quincy Henry and his wife opened Campfire Coffee to help their customers to get outside and enjoy Washington’s great outdoors. They roast every bean over an open flame! After less than two years in business, they're shipping bags all over the world while keeping their neighborhood caffeinated. Address: 1554 Market St #101, Tacoma. Open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Sip House, University District - Seattle

This spot near the University of Washington specializes in Vietnamese coffee. The Instagram-worthy drinks are also made in a traditionally bold way. One shot of their concentrated brew packs a delicious punch that the owner says will last all day! Address: 5001 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle. Open daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m..



Bellden Café, Bellevue

This East Side spot was dubbed "the nicest place in Washington” by Reader’s Digest. The café sells specialty drinks to raise money for non-profits and baristas are also paid to do volunteer work. It’s a benevolent business model that customers say feels good, and tastes great. Address: 10527 Main St, Bellevue. Open daily from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Santo Coffee Co., Roosevelt - Seattle

Soccer fans will definitely want to visit this European-inspired coffee house in Seattle, because it’s co-owned by Sounders player Fredy Montero and his wife Alexis. Legend has it, Montero drank coffee with milk in a bottle as a baby - so his appreciation runs deep! Santo serves 100% Colombian coffee, and regulars recommend the Panela Latte which is sweetened with pure Colombian sugar cane. Address: 1325 NE 65th St, Seattle. Open Thursday-Monday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Fulcrum Café, Belltown - Seattle

Visit this LGBTQ-run business for an authentically knowledgeable coffee experience. The owner is a fifth-generation Costa Rican coffee farmer and the company has been roasting for 25 years. Fulcrum sells bags of beans and we also recommend trying a pour-over for full flavor. Address: 590 Bell St, Seattle. Open weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Nos Nos Coffee House, West Seattle

West Seattle is home to a taste of North Africa. Nos Nos features Moroccan coffee drinks, including the traditional drink the shop is named for – made with equal parts milk and coffee. For something less caffeinated but just as unique, try the Moroccan Spice Latte. Address: 6080 35th Ave SW, Seattle. Open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This family-run Snohomish County spot is relatively new, but it’s dedicated to honoring the past. In the 1960’s the building was home to Walt’s Milk House, where customers stopped by weekly to pick up fresh bottles of milk from a nearby dairy. The memories are kept alive with steamed milk drinks and pastries baked on-site in the back kitchen. Address: 4405 Rucker Ave, Everett. Open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.