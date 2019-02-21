RENTON, Wash. — Don't be fooled by the unassuming facade, Renton's Naan-N-Curry serves some of the best Indian and Pakistani food in the Northwest.

The restaurant has been a favorite with locals since it opened in 2005 and those fans include some heavy hitters in the community. The restaurant regularly delivers food to the Seattle Seahawks and the late Paul Allen called Naan-N-Curry their secret weapon, according to owner Majid Janjua.

The Dumm Biryani is Naan-N-Curry's most popular dish.

KING-TV

It's also a got-to spot for the lunch crowd because of the speedy service. It only takes four minutes for the food to arrive after you order. Janua joked that it's faster than a buffet.

The menu features traditional recipes with everything made from scratch. The Dumm Biryani is their most popular dish. It's a Pakastani-style rice slow-cooked in saffron and simmered with meat. The Chicken Tikka Masala, Baalti Gosht and kebab's are also winners. And don't leave without trying the naan. It's made to order baked in a traditional clay oven.

The naan is made to order and baked in a clay oven.

KING-TV

Naan-N-Curry is located in downtown Renton at 709 S. 3rd Street. It's open everyday except Monday. There's also a second location run by Janua's son in Issaquah.