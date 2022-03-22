My attempt to summit Mt. Rainier

Prepping for the climb :

First off, you've got to get fit

Why did I pick the challenge of climbing Mt. Rainer? Well, why not?

It was by far the most extreme challenge I've ever done, it was very scary, and very hard, and it was the adventure of a lifetime.

Kevin Kayl, from International Mountains Guides (IMG) says, "You can hear it 100 times what it's like to climb that mountain, or how it hard it was, but you don't get to experience it until you're there." This is truth.

Mt. Rainier is one of the largest and most challenging endurance climbs in the United States. It is the most imposing glaciated peak in the lower 48 States and has long been a premier training ground for experienced climbers.

IMG's Ryan Dougherty says, "It's got everything that you want from a mountain to train for the big peaks of the world, it's got glaciers, it's got big storms, it's got mountain weather, it's got elevation."

It's a climb that demands good physical fitness, but it's is not an easy - no matter how fit you are. You'll want to arrive in the best shape of your life. Each day climbing Rainier consists of at least five hours of steady climbing at altitude, with a rate of ascent close to 1000 ft/hour, and you're carrying at least 40 lbs. on your back.

My training plan consisted of hiking for extended periods of time with cardio training three times a week for 40 minutes or more as International Mountains Guides suggested. Sometimes, they say, people should start training a year in advance. A moderate level of physical fitness is the minimum.

"You want to be able to walk up about 1,000 feet of vertical an hour," says Ryan, "What you want to shoot for is being able to carry that 40-lb pack uphill walking on rough terrain up and down, especially in the snow."

IMG's Nathan Berry says, "You have to have a lot of muscular endurance in your lower body. You have to have a strong back, but I think you have to have a lot of mental fortitude and mental stamina as well. A lot of people who are in incredible physical shape struggle to make it up Mt. Rainier, but have that mental edge, because you can push yourself to do things you never thought you were capable of."