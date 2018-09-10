What could be better than dogs happily wearing Halloween costumes?

Dogs happily wearing Halloween costumes, with a purpose.

Seattle Humane and Seattle Goodwill teamed up on a project to showcase gently-used costume ideas and adoptable dogs.

Photos of the dogs will be featured on Seattle Goodwill’s Facebook page beginning October 15. People can vote for “who wore it best,” and a top dog will be crowned.

"The dogs have really been amazing to work with,” said Katherine Boury, Communications Manager for Seattle Goodwill. “We've had some models that are much better than humans."

Many of the dogs are available for adoption. Seattle Humane staff hopes exposure from the photo shoot will help them find forever homes.

"There can be a stigma about shelter pets, that they are damaged, that they have issues, but we have so many wonderful adoptable animals here at Seattle Humane who just need a second chance at family,” said Amanda Anderson, Public Relations Specialist for Seattle Humane.

One of the models – Hank – was adopted shortly after his photo shoot by Nicole Po’s family.

"We used to have a Golden Retriever who looked like Hank and it's been many years since he passed away so we're really excited to get Hank,” she said.

