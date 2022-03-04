Musical duo Black Violin enjoy busting stale stereotypes

The band performs at Seattle's Paramount Theater Sunday, March 4. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "Our music is kind of like a big bowl of gumbo," says Wil B. "A lot of different ingredients."

Wil B and Kev Marcus are Black Violin. For nearly twenty years they've played hip-hop, pop, classical, and everything in between, and performed with everybody from Alicia Keys to Aerosmith. The play the Paramount Theater March 4, 2022.

The duo met at a performing arts high school in Florida, both classically trained players. But not originally by choice.

"My mother made me pick up the violin," said Marcus. "My mom was the reason I started playing. I was kind of going down the wrong path. She wanted me to go to a performing arts school and bust out of my neighborhood and her plan worked."

"I started playing when I was 14," said Wil B. " I wanted to play the saxophone first and they put me in the wrong class—true story—and from there I just kept going."

And they're still going. Bursting stale stereotypes where ever they play. Once, even on the way to the next gig.

"When we come on airplanes, every time, we always have our instruments," Marcus said. "The flight attendants always say are you gonna give us a concert? They always say that. So we were like alright this time we're gonna give you one."

The duo stood up midflight and performed a brief version of "A Flat."

"Got a little applause and it was cool," said Marcus.

The duo loves to perform. Especially for kids. The Black Violin Foundation reaches 100-thousand students a year through performances and free clinics.

"Our message to kids is a broader message," Marcus said. " What can you do that nobody else thought was possible?

"This is the best job ever man," said Wil B. "It's amazing to be able to do what we do and not only inspire uplift and entertain but we ourselves are having fun every day."