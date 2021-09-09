Music and food come together at Fisherman's Village Music Fest in Everett - What's Up This Week

Modest Mouse / Sept 11 & 12 / Marymoor Park
They started their band in Issaquah back in 1993. Indie-rock band Modest Mouse is on tour supporting their first album in six years. You can welcome the band back home when they play September 11 and 12 at Marymoor Park in Redmond.
Fisherman's Village Music Festival / Sept 9 - 11 / Everett
Want to hear many local bands in one place? The Fisherman's Village Music Festival is back for its eighth year with a huge lineup of local talent playing over three days. The shows start September 9 and go till Saturday 11 in Everett.
Seahawks Kickoff Viewing Party / Sept 12 / Lumen Field
This Sunday the Hawks will be holding their first annual Seahawks Kickoff Viewing Party. The event will feature music, big screens, and lots and lots of food. You can buy tickets to this 21 and over party that happens Sunday morning at the Muckleshoot Plaza at Lumen Field.
