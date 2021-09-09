Music and food come together at Fisherman's Village Music Fest in Everett - What's Up This Week

This is the 8th year of the festival. #k5evening

Modest Mouse / Sept 11 & 12 / Marymoor Park

They started their band in Issaquah back in 1993. Indie-rock band Modest Mouse is on tour supporting their first album in six years. You can welcome the band back home when they play September 11 and 12 at Marymoor Park in Redmond.



Fisherman's Village Music Festival / Sept 9 - 11 / Everett

Want to hear many local bands in one place? The Fisherman's Village Music Festival is back for its eighth year with a huge lineup of local talent playing over three days. The shows start September 9 and go till Saturday 11 in Everett.



Seahawks Kickoff Viewing Party / Sept 12 / Lumen Field