Find a museum that's open near you

Area museums, zoos and aquariums are re-opening with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.
Credit: KING-TV
Guests wearing masks are welcome at Seattle's Frye Art Museum. Reservations need to made online.

Many museums are back in business.

Of course, masks and social distancing are a must. And most, like Seattle's Frye Art Museum, have created one-way traffic flow within their exhibits to help guests keep their distance.

Most require timed ticketing and reservations, so be sure to check out the website of the museum you'd like to visit.

Here are some of the museums currently open, and others soon to re-open:

NOW OPEN

Bellevue Arts Museum

Burke Museum

Center for Wooden Boats (Rentals only)

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Dupont Historical Museum

Frye Art Museum 

Hands On Children's Museum 

LeMay Collections at Marymount 

MoPop

Northwest Railway Museum

Olympia Pinball Museum 

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pacific Bonsai Museum

Seattle Aquarium 

Sedro-Woolley Museum

Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum

Veterans Memorial Museum

Woodland Park Zoo

OPENING SOON

Feb. 17 - Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum

Feb. 18 - National Nordic Museum

March 4 - Museum of Flight 

March 5 - Seattle Art Museum 

March 15 - Maryhill Museum of Art