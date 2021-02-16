Find a museum that's open near you

Many museums are back in business.
Of course, masks and social distancing are a must. And most, like Seattle's Frye Art Museum, have created one-way traffic flow within their exhibits to help guests keep their distance.
Most require timed ticketing and reservations, so be sure to check out the website of the museum you'd like to visit.
Here are some of the museums currently open, and others soon to re-open:
NOW OPEN
Center for Wooden Boats (Rentals only)
OPENING SOON
Feb. 17 - Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum
Feb. 18 - National Nordic Museum
March 4 - Museum of Flight
March 5 - Seattle Art Museum
March 15 - Maryhill Museum of Art