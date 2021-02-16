Find a museum that's open near you

Area museums, zoos and aquariums are re-opening with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

Many museums are back in business.

Of course, masks and social distancing are a must. And most, like Seattle's Frye Art Museum, have created one-way traffic flow within their exhibits to help guests keep their distance.

Most require timed ticketing and reservations, so be sure to check out the website of the museum you'd like to visit.

Here are some of the museums currently open, and others soon to re-open:

NOW OPEN

OPENING SOON

Feb. 17 - Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum

Feb. 18 - National Nordic Museum

March 4 - Museum of Flight

March 5 - Seattle Art Museum