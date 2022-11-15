Sky's the limit for your favorite museum - 2022's Best

The Museum of Flight takes top honors in this year's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. #k5evening

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Museum of Flight is the winner of Best Museum in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

The Museum of Flight is a Western Washington icon with humble roots.

"It started in 1965 as more or less a storefront at the Seattle Center," said museum spokesperson Ted Huetter.

With more than 150 aircraft and thousands of artifacts, it's grown to be one of the largest aviation museums in the world and includes the most complete collection of Seattle's own aircraft legacy.

"We do have the Boeing story. It's not the Boeing museum, but we do have more Boeing than anybody else," Huetter said, "You don't have to be an "av" geek or space geek or have that special interest or engineering bent. It's just the kind of subject matter that appeals to you once you see it all around you. It's spectacular."

Congratulations to the Museum of Flight, your choice for Best of Western Washington's Best Museum.