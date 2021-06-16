Seattle artist who transformed his life after prison inspires others through mural art

Myron Curry's new mural hangs in the lobby of the Aspen Terrace Apartments, a place that serves those with criminal histories. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, a new affordable housing community is working to provide hope and opportunities for those in need of support, especially those with criminal histories.

Pioneer Human Services is behind the effort at the Aspen Terrace Apartments, one of their many programs to help people with a criminal past turn their lives around.

Myron Curry benefitted from a few of them and he says it was pivotal to his success after prison.

"They had the Roadmap to Success Program, which was one of the most amazing programs. I don't know where I would be without that program, but it was definitely great. They help you with job-ready skills [like] writing a resume. If you need clothes for work or a bus pass to get to work, anything supportive you need," said Myron.

Now, Myron is hoping to pay it forward through his art. He runs his own design company, doing everything from graphic design to abstract art and murals.

He also works and attends school at Seattle Central College.

Myron is now using his gift to pay it forward, painting a mural that is now a permanent fixture in the Aspen Terrace lobby.

"Pioneer has played a foundational part of my life, so this is a way I can give back, not only to Pioneer but to the other community members that are here and thriving," shared Myron.

Thriving because it's not just a place to live, but a hub for resources to help people get back on their feet.

"When you give people their keys, it brings them to tears. We have individuals that are sleeping tents, parks, some people in cars for years, so giving them their keys and saying welcome home is huge," shared Connstance Edgar, the apartment manager for Aspen Terrace.