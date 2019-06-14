SEATTLE — Mural Artist Joey Nix designed and created a 10 foot mural of Batman's symbol in collaboration with DC Comics for Batman's 80th Anniversary.

Nix was inspired by the unique architecture of Gotham City that reminds him of iconic Seattle buildings, like the Space Needle.

The mural touches on classic features of the Batman comics, such as Batman's Batmobile and Gotham City Police Commissioner James "Jim" Gordon standing in front of the Bat signal.

Fans are encouraged to pose with the murals and post to social media with the hashtag #LongLiveTheBat

The mural is a part of a nation-wide campaign to celebrate Batman's 80 years as a prominent figure in comic books and pop culture after his creation in 1939.

Be sure to check out the mural before its gone at the end of June. It's located at The Crocodile on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street.

