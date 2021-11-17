Mud Bay is the doggone best place for pet supplies - 2021's Best

Mud Bay is taking home another Best of Western Washington win. #k5evening

Mud Bay is the winner of Best Pet-Friendly Business in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers choice poll.

After over 30 years in business and dozens of stores throughout Washington and Oregon, Mud Bay has won another Best of Western Washington title.

"It means so much for us because that's what we do it for,” said Amanda Evans, store manager for the Greenwood location. “We do it for the customers that we appreciate, and for their pets."

The employee-owned stores started in Olympia and are open 360 days a year.

Every four-legged customer who walks through the door is greeted with a snack, and the staff welcomes just about any kind of pet.

"It's a huge part of the experience when people bring in their pets,” said District Manager Evan Herring. “Not only do we love it and get really excited about it, but we get to create a great experience for them."

Every "Muddy"- as the staff members are called - spends a year in training where they learn about dog and cat nutrition, physiology, and the specific products they carry.

Customers can also get free “pet profiles” – their animals are weighed on a digital scale, and based on the breed, age, and activity level, Muddies create a feeding plan to help them reach ideal weights.

On the retail end, Mud Bay offers toys, beds, water containers, a wide variety of bulk organic mix-and-match biscuits, and aisles of packaged food.