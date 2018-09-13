North Bend, WA — Mt Si Pub is a local bar in North Bend with Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Food. Beautiful Beer garden with Horseshoe pits and great views of Mt. Si and Mailbox Peak. Indoor you will find a pool table and a cozy wood fireplace.

This unique bar hosts a nice mixture of locals and skiers, hikers, hunters and other sportsmen headed to the snowy Cascades, or the old Snoqualmie fishing and hunting grounds roughly tracing centuries old foot trails.

Mt Si Pub takes pride in its over-the-top flavor and just-right prices.

Business Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 1pm - 1am

Friday: 1am - 2am

Saturday: 12pm - 2am

Sunday: 12pm - 12am

