SEATTLE — If you're looking for one of the hottest spots in U Village, Mr. West is your spot.
Want avocado toast? A cup of locally-roasted coffee? A matcha-based cocktail? A bottle of wine to take with you? A plant? Mr. West has all of that and more.
This all-day cafe has two locations: one in downtown, and one in U Village. The menu changes seasonally, so in the fall you'll find dishes like the Harvest Corn Salad, with roasted sweet corn and herbed delicata squash.
Mr. West is also a great place to grab happy hour drinks- they have a long weekday happy hour, from 4pm-7pm. They're also a wine shop- if you snag a glass of wine that you particularly enjoy, you can buy a bottle to take home.
Bonus! Mr. West at U Village has covered outdoor seating, complete with heating lamps. So, no matter what the weather, you can enjoy the U Village ambiance and get some fresh air.
Mr. West | 206-900-9378 | 2685 NE Village Lane
King 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.