SEATTLE — If you're looking for one of the hottest spots in U Village, Mr. West is your spot.

Want avocado toast? A cup of locally-roasted coffee? A matcha-based cocktail? A bottle of wine to take with you? A plant? Mr. West has all of that and more.

This all-day cafe has two locations: one in downtown, and one in U Village. The menu changes seasonally, so in the fall you'll find dishes like the Harvest Corn Salad, with roasted sweet corn and herbed delicata squash.

The Harvest Corn Salad features roasted sweet corn, delicata squash, and delicious mizithra cheese.

Mr. West is also a great place to grab happy hour drinks- they have a long weekday happy hour, from 4pm-7pm. They're also a wine shop- if you snag a glass of wine that you particularly enjoy, you can buy a bottle to take home.

Bonus! Mr. West at U Village has covered outdoor seating, complete with heating lamps. So, no matter what the weather, you can enjoy the U Village ambiance and get some fresh air.

Mr. West | 206-900-9378 | 2685 NE Village Lane

