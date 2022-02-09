Grab a bite and explore other worlds at Mox Boarding House in Bellevue

In an increasingly digital world, Mox Boarding House specializes in analog games — and is only growing in popularity. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an increasingly digital world, analog tabletop gaming continues to grow in popularity.

Mox Boarding House has locations in Bellevue, Seattle, and Portland and is opening a fourth spot in Chandler, Arizona.

The multi-purpose game store features retail space with every imaginable tabletop game, places for guests to play, and on-site dining.

“Mox is a place that is very much about having a community and building a community,” said manager Ash Rosenbloom. "I think there's something very unique and very valuable about being able to sit down, clear from distractions and just enjoy a couple of hours or even just one hour with that face time.”

Before you buy, you can try.

Customers are welcome to pick out a game and play it for free, with help from an educated staff member (aka "game sommelier.")

"Our retail staff are experts who are more than happy to walk through different game types and help to tailor your experience to the games you're most likely to enjoy,” Rosenbloom said.



The Bellevue location includes an adjacent restaurant for in-house dining or to-go orders. There’s also a full bar with a rotating cocktail menu, and a “secret” room behind the bar.

"We have our speakeasy that is hidden behind a false bookcase in our hallway,” Rosenbloom said.

Private themed game rooms are also available to rent by the hour.

Rosenbloom first experienced an RPG (role playing game) at age 11 and has never stopped playing.

"It's almost like a verbal trust fall,” she said. "You're cooperating with these other people to tell a story. You have one person who's building a world and you have other people who are contributing characters to that world."

Each month, the stores highlight different games and experiences for both avid gamers and first-time customers.

Ultimately, Mox is a place where unplugging helps people recharge, and everyone has a seat at the table.