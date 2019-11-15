SEATTLE — FOOD/DRINK BEFORE SCREENING: nothing (hungry!)

MOOD: stressed and tired

EXPECTATION OF MOVIE: meh

As always, I'll start by letting you know what I was thinking and feeling when I saw the movie.

I went to the screening right after work so I hadn't eaten dinner and was hungry.

It had been a particularly stressful day at work, so I was kind of beat.

My expectations for the movie were meh. I know very little about auto racing and had read an underwhelming review, so I didn’t expect much.

But I'm happy to say, despite everything working against my experience, I really liked Ford v Ferrari.

Set in the 1960's, it's based on the true story of automotive designer Carroll Shelby - played by Matt Damon - and his friend and race car driver Ken Miles - played by Christian Bale. Together, they helped the Ford Motor Company become a major contender on the racing scene.

Damon and Bale's performances are the number one reason you should see the movie. Even though they approach acting in completely different ways, they blend seamlessly and are very fun to watch together on-screen.

I also have to mention their 14-year-old co-star Noah Jupe - he plays Bale's son. You might recognize him from Wonder or A Quiet Place – and once again, he's totally convincing.

Another plus for Ford v Ferrari? It's pure entertainment.

The mid-century settings, from Los Angeles to Detroit to Italy, are eye candy. So are the cars. (And that's coming from someone who doesn't care at all about cars.)

The racing sequences are terrific. Point-of-view shots make you feel like you're in the driver's seat, and you get a good sense of the speed and danger involved in the sport - especially in an era when many of the cars were custom built by the same people who raced them.

One scene has Bale racing upwards of 200 miles per hour in the pouring rain, and it's terrifying. Or thrilling? I guess it depends on your own comfortability behind the wheel.

Either way, it works.

My only criticism of the movie is that I can't say I was particularly moved by it. Other than a couple of plot points, I didn't feel emotionally invested in most of the characters.

But sometimes, that doesn't matter. I had fun regardless.

So my honest review of Ford v Ferrari? It's not my favorite movie of the year, but it makes the leader board.

If you're looking for a film with great acting, an interesting story, and the kind of action that gets your blood pumping, Ford v Ferrari is a winner.

WHAT IS “HONEST REVIEW”?

I’m a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. I interview actors and filmmakers. I’ve worked in broadcast television for 20 years.

I’m also a Seattle wife and mom who works full-time and sits in an hour of traffic (minimum) every day.

Sometimes I’m tired when I screen a movie. Sometimes I’m traveling and I miss my kids. Sometimes I’ve had a glass wine when I should have had a glass of water.

All of these things can impact my reaction to a film. Because I’m human.

So in an effort to write an Honest Review, I’ll always list the external factors that might affect my enjoyment of the movie. Then, I’ll give you my review. Then, you can decide if it’s useful or not.

