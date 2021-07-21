New thriller 'Old' might make you re-think a tropical vacation

The mystery film is written for the screen and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, who stunned the world with his movie "The Sixth Sense" and re-defined mystery movies, has a new thriller coming out this weekend.

"OLD" is set on a secluded beach near a tropical resort where people mysteriously age rapidly - roughly 50 years in a single day.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb spoke to Shyamalan.



HOLCOMB: "How does this film reflect where you are right now, at this stage in your life? And I'm not referring to the title, by the way.”

SHYAMALAN: (laughing) "Yes, I’m old. Definitely the kinds of things I'm grappling with, with family. Seeing my parents being very old right now. Trying to internalize that and then seeing my kids who are adults, and when did that happen? I don't know. This moment of everything changing so fast - that's what I'm feeling, so I made a movie about things changing incredibly fast."

HOLCOMB: "Just when we can finally all start traveling again, you're making me re-think a tropical vacation.”

SHYAMALAN: “I know, I know, I'm sorry about that. It's fun to think about the times when we think everything is really perfect and happy and then think of something really dark in those moments. It's a bad habit of mine."