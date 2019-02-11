SEATTLE — Based on a best-selling novel and set in 1950's New York, Motherless Brooklyn was a labor of love for star, writer and director Edward Norton.

He worked on it for nearly two decades and admits there were times he hit a wall and wondered whether it was worth it.

"Sure, yeah, there's lot of times,” Norton said. “But look on the other hand, I'm the luckiest actor in the world. In those years, I worked on Wes Anderson films and I did Birdman with (Alejandro González) Iñárritu and I did movies with Spike Lee - I wasn't in a room banging my head against a wall."

In many ways, the movie is a classic whodunit - except, the private investigator Norton plays has Tourette Syndrome.

Norton made choices about the character’s version of the disorder after doing extensive research.

“It’s a very individualistic condition,” he said. "Meeting people, watching documentaries, I kind of cherry-picked elements of the condition that to me were funny, poignant and painful and then also kind of touching."

Set designers re-created the original Penn Station using practical and digital effects, but the rest of the movie was shot at historic locations that still exist. Filmed mainly in Manhattan, many of the cast members found themselves shooting in their proverbial backyards.

“It's true, it's true,” laughed Willem Dafoe. “I walked to work almost every day on this movie.”

Motherless Brooklyn marks Dafoe's 111th film credit.

"I remember (every character,) I remember because it's so tied to my life,” he said. “Sometimes when I remember things, I think of what film or what play was I doing at that time? And through that association, I remember what was going on in my life."

Other stars include Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. She loves playing period roles and especially enjoyed mid-century New York.

"The detective genre and the noir feel is so cool,” she said. “I also loved history at school so for me it's sort of a nerdy way to kind of continue to study that and feel like I'm stepping into the period."

Motherless Brooklyn is rated R and is now playing in Seattle.

Travel and accommodations provided by Warner Bros. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.