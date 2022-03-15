Movie filmed in Centralia and Chehalis makes strong streaming debut

Leslie Goyette, a theatre director from Portland, teamed up with Seattle's Michele Englehart to make "Maysville" #k5evening

SEATTLE — Leslie Goyette, an experienced theatrical director in Portland, had always been a closet writer.

But one of her scripts, inspired by a town in her home state of Kentucky, she decided to share with fellow stage mom, Michele Englehart.

Michele was so impressed, she told Leslie the movie needed to be made. And that's when things got interesting.

Leslie asked Michele, an IT project manager, if she would be willing to produce the film. That role included raising money and budgeting scenes, among other things.

"So when Leslie asked me, I thought I don't have a clue how to produce. I'm not qualified," Michele shared.

"I just said I'm making a feature film, are you coming with me or not?... We just looked at each other and said we're smart. We can do this," Leslie explained.

Leslie directed and edited "Maysville" the movie, while Michele used her experience as a project manager to keep things running smoothly.

But they also had another role during the movie-making process — mom.

Leslie and Michele's sons are both actors and star in Maysville.

Leslie's son Holden Goyette, plays Teddy, a boy struggling with the fallout from a tragic mistake.

Michele's son, Forrest Campbell, plays his best friend.

"It was awesome," Leslie shared. "Those kids stepped up. They put in some long days, they had some heavy material to carry. They rose to the occasion like any other professional actor."

The movie itself is set in 1929 Kentucky.

But it was filmed in Centralia and Chehalis. The towns were so supportive, Leslie and Michele found every location in a day.

"Maysville" feels like a big studio film, but Leslie and Michele say they made it for what you might spend on a new car.

"I don't believe in fate really. But I do think it was meant to be," Michele said. "What it shows is with a local cast and crew what we can do with no money. What could we do on a real budget?"