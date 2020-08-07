The mountain's out all the time - virtually!

Washington's National Park Fund partnered with Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks to produce virtual tours that stream online. #k5evening

SEATTLE — National parks are slowly re-opening in Washington State, but if you aren't able to get out there just yet you can still tour them - virtually.

"Mount Rainier is an icon of this country but particularly in the Pacific Northwest,” said Chip Jenkins, Superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. "It's actually pretty humbling to be affiliated with a place that's such an icon. For most of us with the National Parks Service, it's an avocation, it's not a job."

Jenkins leads the team of more than 300 who care for the park. But his avocation suddenly changed when the pandemic hit. Visitors couldn't go to Mount Rainier, so the park started coming to them.

"In March, we just regrouped as a staff and said what can we do?" Laurie Ward, CEO of Washington's National Park Fund.

The non-profit partners with and raises charitable gifts in support of Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic National Parks. For the past few months, it’s also streamed virtual tours of the natural wonders online.

WNPF works closely with the parks to identify their priority programs, and the streaming programs cover four major areas: science and research, visitor experience, volunteerism and stewardship, and youth and family programs.

"We rotate around the parks, we rotate the subject areas,” Ward said. "If anything, there's way too much to feature."

They've showcased everything from fisher genetic rescue in Olympic National Park, to soundscapes from various spots in North Cascades National Park.

"We really knew we struck a chord with people when we had 1,000 people sign up for a junior ranger program we did early on,” Ward said.

Two of those people were Ian McDonald and Enid Crowe. They tune in every week from their home just outside Belfast, Ireland.

"You've got mountains with snow on them that we don't,” McDonald laughed.

Crowe added, "And it has really helped me personally deal with the impact of isolation because it's gone to such fantastic places with inspirational people.”

Ward said that’s one of the most fulfilling aspects of the tours – technology allows them to reach a wider audience and help educate people around the world.

"We are (also) reaching people who are somewhat home bound, for physical reasons and health issues. Also under-served populations,” she said. “That's the joy in it."

It’s the best way for the mountain to be out for anyone, anywhere - virtually.

“We want to welcome everybody, whether you're coming to us through a Zoom meeting or you're coming to us through the Nisqually entrance,” Jenkins said.

The next virtual field trip is July 8 at noon PST. It focuses on wolverines in the North Cascades.