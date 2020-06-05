Six Northwest gifts ideas to dazzle mom on Mother's Day

From delicious food to gifts that say "I love you," each option is from a Northwest chef or vendor.

SEATTLE — Looking for a unique and local gift idea for Mother’s Day?

Here are six!

1. Crepe kits from The Tall Chef

Brunch is a time-honored tradition, and while you can't take her out you can still treat her in with a crepe-making kit from SODO-based catering company, The Tall Chef. The $60 kit includes a stack of classic French crepes with sides like caramelized bananas and warm spiced chocolate sauce, a bottle of bubbly and fresh-pressed orange juice. Customers can add-on other sides, like fresh-baked focaccia break.



"People can feel like they're having a really decadent brunch, but still at home, and still if they can't be with their moms, showing them that they love them,” said owner Jack Rogers.”



The kit serves two, with limited delivery or pick it up in Fremont or Issaquah.

2. Four-course meal from Nue

Capitol Hill eatery Nue is also offering to-go brunch. There’s a “grandmother” option, and a $150 “mother” option which serves four and includes a sparkling beverage, soup, salad and quiche. Nue partnered with other small businesses to include your choice of cake from FogRose Atelier and a bouquet of local flowers. Pick-up on Capitol Hill or in Bellevue, or get delivery for an extra $15 (with delivery proceeds going to feed frontline healthcare workers.)

3. Wine Box from Crunchy Red Fruit

If you want to give your mom reason to toast, how about a Wine Relief Box from Seattle wine club Crunchy Red Fruit? It includes three curated bottles – two from local, small importers and one from a local winery. Each box also comes with suggestions for food, music and movie pairings. It costs $79 and 80% of proceeds support the Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund.

4. Flower bouquet from Pike Place Market

You can't go wrong with flowers - and Pike Place Market has made their 12th annual Flower Festival a drive-through affair this year. Bouquet prices range from $16 - $41 dollars and customers can pre-order online, then pick up on May 9 at one of four pop-up locations from Ballard to Renton. Orders must be in by noon on May 6.

5. Pac NW hand-poured candles

Show mom, she's the light of your life with an $8 hand-poured candle from Tektonic Candles. The small Seattle business uses clear-burning soy wax. The scented candles smell great and have names like 'Glacier Peak' and 'Pacific Current.’ Tektonic is also raising money to make candles for first responders in honor of the owner's mom, an ICU nurse.

6. Gift Concierge at Alair in West Seattle

There's still time to find a perfect gift at Alair in West Seattle - especially if you're panicking.



“We're here to help, and we can help,” said owner Shandon Graybeal.



Alair offers shipping, delivery and no-contact curbside pickup. The shop features small batch items from local makers and Graybeal’s gift concierge service helps customers make the right choices, remotely.



"There are different love languages and maybe you can't do the quality time that you want to do but you can definitely still show that you're thinking about her and you appreciate her,” Graybeal said.