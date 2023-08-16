Mother-Daughter photographers turn children's photos into works of art

No wallet-sized photos here. These prints are made to be hung on walls. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — From the outside, it looks like any other business complex. But behind these doors, fantasies become reality.

"We want you to have something on your wall that's going to be meaningful," said Ruth Densely.

Ruth Densely and Kate Johnson are the mother-daughter team behind, Ruth and Kate Portraits in Renton.

"I've always done photography; she's always done photography. But after my wedding, we blossomed into a career," Johnson said.

This dynamic duo has made a name for themselves by capturing the magic of childhood through their imaginative lens, creating captivating portraits that look like they're straight from the pages of a storybook.

"It's essentially an extension of their imagination because it's already up in their minds. But now they get to actually see it physically within the world itself," Johnson said.

The magic happens the second you walk in.

"First, they'll come in and be very wowed by just the magical experience just walking in," Densely said.

But what's a magical experience without a fairy godmother?

"The fairy godmother comes out and talks to them. And then they get to pick out the outfit that they want. They're usually given two or three outfits to choose from," Densely said.

After some hair and makeup, it’s time to be transported.

"During the photo shoot, I'm mostly very quiet. A lot of it is very much involved with the fairy godmother because really the whole point of having a magical experience is that interaction between the fairy godmother," Johnson said.

While the photos are being taken, parents can watch in a nearby room.

"We have a live screen camera where they can watch everything that's going on so that they feel very safe with their children and the doors open so they can hear," Densely said.



After the shoot, pictures are then selected and sent off to artists to apply their magic.

"We digitally paint everything," Densely said.

The results of their work are more than just photographs; they're pieces of art that families proudly display.

"It keeps childhood alive as they grow 10-15-20 years down the road and you have a big, beautiful portrait on the wall," Densely said.

For parents like Sara Griffin, the photos not only capture her daughters, but the experience is also something they will always share.

"I wanted this to be just a moment for the girls. Like, enjoy being sisters, enjoy having this experience together. Enjoy having a moment that's truly about you away from phones away from TV away from technology just being in your imagination," Griffin said. "It's seriously better than Disneyland."

Childhood doesn't last very long. But Ruth and Kate hope their photos capture a fleeting moment into lasting memories.

"We want kids, kids to like feel that sense of empowerment be like, That's me. This is me. This is who I am. And this is how I want to be seen for the world," Johnson said.

Ruth & Kate Portraits also does photos without the pixy dust and they take pictures of kids with Santa in November