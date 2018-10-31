SEATTLE — Moseley is a very Great Dane.

"'Where's your saddle?'" owner Taylor Madison jokes. "We hear that quite a bit."

The 170-pound pooch actually did wear a saddle a few years ago, when he dressed as a racehorse for his first Halloween.

"He didn't mind the costume, but we put wrap around his paws to look more horse-like, and he didn't like that very much," says Moseley's other human, Liza Madison.

Every haunting season since, the husband-wife-dog trio makes the scene on Halloween.

"Halloween is his time to shine," Liza says.

This year, Moseley is dressing as a race car. Liza and Taylor are the pit crew.

"Last year he was a firetruck," Liza says. "The year before that he was a Mars rover and we were astronauts. And the year before that he was a fish and we were the Pike Place fishermen."

Moseley, Taylor and Liza have won multiple local and national awards for their clever costumery.

Liza says, "As his awards stack up he is kind of getting quite a bit of an attitude."

Every year's costume gets tougher to top. Who knows what's in store the next time around?

Liza says, "We've got a whole year to plan."

