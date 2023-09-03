x
Start your morning in the Southwest with this filling breakfast Burrito - Makini's Kitchen

There's so much good stuff wrapped up in it. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It's so easy to get in a rut when it comes to breakfast — eating the same things over and over. Well, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro is shaking things up with an idea that'll add some unique flavor to your morning.

Southwest Breakfast Burrito 

Yes, please! Who can say no to all of your favorites wrapped up in your hand?

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 small can of your favorite baked beans or make your own
  • 1 avocado
  • 2 cups roasted mushrooms (optional), recipe follows
  • 1 cup Just Egg
  • 4 cups spinach
  • 1 cup of your favorite pico de gallo
  • 4 extra-large flour tortillas (I like the spinach ones)

BBQ Mushrooms  

  • 1-pound brown mushrooms cut into quarters
  • 4 tablespoons vegan butter
  • 4 garlic clove minced
  • 1 teaspoon BBQ seasoning
  • salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat your beans. In a separate pan, cook your mushrooms and melt the butter over medium heat. Add garlic and stir. Add the mushrooms, BBQ seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir to season the mushrooms very well. Cook, stirring occasionally until mushrooms are tender, about 5-7 minutes. Cook Just Eggs to your liking and set it aside.
  2. To assemble burritos, divide baked beans between tortillas, top with eggs, then add mushrooms on top of that followed by avocado, pico, and spinach. Roll burritos up and pour a tad of avocado oil in a nonstick pan and toast burritos on all sides. Serve and enjoy!
Credit: KING 5 Evening
There's so much goodness packed into these breakfast burritos.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

